Two Shah Rukh fans enter Mannat by scaling its wall, detained
Two men trespassed into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat recently.
The two men, aged 19 and 20 years, are from Gujarat were arrested by the Bandra police in Mumbai early on Friday.
According to Bandra police officials, the incident took place early on March 2.
A senior police officer said, "The two men, who claim to be fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan, somehow managed to get inside the premises around 3-4 am on Thursday."
The police said the two men were caught by the security guards soon after they entered the premises.
The guards alerted the family members and the team of the Bollywood actor, and it was decided to lodge a police complaint.
According to the preliminary inquiry, the Bandra police have learnt that the two men are fans of the superstar and were trying to meet him when they were caught.
