Tunisha Sharma death case: Here's what Sheezan Khan and sisters Falaq-Shafaq have to say

Actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, and a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, days after actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead in Mumbai.
After the judgment, sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz took to social media to pen an angry note.
Addressing the media, Sheezan Khan's sisters questioned whether the reports are ‘based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion?’.
"It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kaliyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things?" they wrote.
Falaq Naaz also wrote that there is a section that has been seeing through the false narrative. She added that the situation has really revealed how nasty humans can be.
"God bless Tunisha, and hope she’s in a better place now," they concluded.
On the other hand, Sheezan Khan's lawyer, on Saturday said that his client (Sheezan) is innocent and he has faith in the judiciary.
"I have full faith in the judiciary. I am innocent, ‘Satyamev Jayate’," Sheezan’s lawyer quoted Sheezan as saying.
