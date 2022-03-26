Heropanti 2 makers released the film's first song, titled 'DaFa Kar.'
The song is composed and sung by AR Rahman.
'DaFa Kar' features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
Tiger and Tara performed on the stage to launch 'DaFa Kar'.
Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.
The film marks Tiger's third collaboration with Ahmed after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.
Heropanti 2 marks Tiger's second collaboration with Tara.
The two have previously shared the screen space in Student of The Year 2.
