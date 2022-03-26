Heropanti 2 makers released the film's first song, titled 'DaFa Kar.' 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The song is composed and sung by AR Rahman.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

'DaFa Kar' features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger and Tara performed on the stage to launch 'DaFa Kar'.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film marks Tiger's third collaboration with Ahmed after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Heropanti 2 marks Tiger's second collaboration with Tara.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The two have previously shared the screen space in Student of The Year 2.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)