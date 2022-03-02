Tiger Shroff gets a bouquet of wishes on birthday
Mom Ayesha Shroff wished Tiger Shroff on his birthday with this throwback photo. "For eternity my boy❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote.
(Photo: Ayesha Shroff/Instagram)
Sharing another set of photos, Ayesha wrote, "Happppppiest birthday my beloved son!!!"
(Photo: Ayesha Shroff/Instagram)
"You are my precious gift from God❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I wish for you that all that love, respect, integrity, kindness, work ethic, that you embody every single day of your life, sees the fulfilling of all those dreams and aspirations you have!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote the happy mom.
(Photo: Ayesha Shroff/Instagram)
"My son if I say you make me proud, that would be the understatement of the century ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," concluded Ayesha Shroff.
(Photo: Ayesha Shroff/Instagram)
Sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Always going to be around to lift you up."
(Photo: Krishna Shroff/Instagram)
Disha Patani wished her 'best friend'.
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon shared an old workout video with Tiger to wish him.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Tiger's upcoming film Ganapath's producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Very rarely in life you meet someone and immediately feel a connect, its that rare connect with you!"
(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)