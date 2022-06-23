This is where
B-town's celebrities are holidaying
Mira Rajput Kapoor is currently on a vacation with her kids in Switzerland.
Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan are in the UK with their children Taimur and Jeh.
Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
Ajay Devgn is roaming through the streets of London before he starts shooting in Hyderabad.
Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are on a romantic getaway in Italy.
Photo: Patralekhaa/Instagram
Sushmita Sen is on a blissful holiday in Maldives.
Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar are on a vacation in Istanbul.
Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram