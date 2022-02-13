The Shettys' weekend gateway at Alibaug, Raqesh Bapat joins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her kids Viaan and Samisha, mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty along with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat were clicked as they left for a weekend gateway.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Shettys head to Alibaug to spent some family time together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
While Raj Kundra was missing in the photos, Shilpa posed with her kids.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Raqesh Bapat also joined Shamita Shetty on this family trip.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Bigg Boss lovebirds were seen posing for the camera.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunanda Shetty clicked before they left for Alibaug.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shamita shared this selfie with her mom and wrote, "Momie n me."
(Photo: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)