The best web shows of 2022

Mr and Mrs Mishra and their two sons circled back a third time to invite us into their modest home, giving us a peek once again into their little joys and sorrows.
Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy starrer was as droll, and as much fun as the first part.
This time around Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and their compatriots were busy solving the brutal killings of elderly couples in 'posh' Delhi colonies.
Rocket Boys manages not to be a flimsy flight of fancy, as it well could have been, but absorbing all the way.
Netflix series, created and written by Neeraj Pandey, is based on the real-life exploits of a cop who was sent into the badlands of Bihar, and survived to tell the tale.
Crime and punishment is at the heart of Pushkar-Gayatri’s Suzhal The Vortex, which upped the Indian web-series game considerably this year.
A legal thriller, intelligently written, and well-acted, on the lines of The Practice and Law and Order.
A mostly effective kitchen-sink drama, in which an abandoned wife learns to stand on her feet, with the help of her ma-in-law.