ANUJA JOSHI AND ANKUR RATHEE'S DREAMY WEDDing
Photo: PR Handout
Actors Anuja Joshi and Ankur Rathee tied the knot on June 15, 2022.
Photo: PR Handout
FOR THE CEREMONY, THE GROOM wore A CLASSIC IVORY SHERWANI AND A BLUSH PINK STOLE FROM SABYASACHI.
Photo: PR Handout
ANUJA TOO wore A GORGEOUS RED ENSEMBLE FROM SABYASACHI AND PAIRED IT WITH PEARL JEWELLERY.
With minimal makeup and light accessories, Anuja's look was fresh and bright.
Photo: PR Handout
THE COUPLE took their 'pheras' at England's Hawkstone Hall.
Photo: PR Handout
They married as per Haryanvi and Marathi rituals
Photo: PR Handout
The couple took to social media to share the news of their wedding and posted pictures from the ceremony.
Photo: PR Handout