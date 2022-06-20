ANUJA JOSHI AND ANKUR RATHEE'S DREAMY WEDDing

Actors Anuja Joshi and Ankur Rathee tied the knot on June 15, 2022.

FOR THE CEREMONY, THE GROOM wore A CLASSIC IVORY SHERWANI AND A BLUSH PINK STOLE FROM SABYASACHI.

ANUJA TOO wore A GORGEOUS RED ENSEMBLE FROM SABYASACHI AND PAIRED IT WITH PEARL JEWELLERY.

With minimal makeup and light accessories, Anuja's look was fresh and bright.

 THE COUPLE took their 'pheras' at England's Hawkstone Hall.

They married as per Haryanvi and Marathi rituals

The couple took to social media to share the news of their wedding and posted pictures from the ceremony.

