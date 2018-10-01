Tamannaah Bhatia attends Babli Bouncer trailer launch

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in style for her upcoming film Babli Bouncer's trailer launch.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Not to miss, Tamannaah has female bouncers by her side for the event in Mumbai.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer is billed as a "delightful fun family entertainer".

The film will Tamannaah as a lady bouncer.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning.

Babli Bouncer marks the return of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama Indu Sarkar.

Babli Bouncer will release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

