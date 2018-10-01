Tamannaah Bhatia attends Babli Bouncer trailer launch

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in style for her upcoming film Babli Bouncer's trailer launch.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Not to miss, Tamannaah has female bouncers by her side for the event in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer is billed as a "delightful fun family entertainer".
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film will Tamannaah as a lady bouncer.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Babli Bouncer marks the return of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama Indu Sarkar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Babli Bouncer will release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
