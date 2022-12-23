Taimur and Jeh's  aww-dorable photos, courtesy aunt Saba 

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Saba Pataudi is back with some photos of her 'munchkins', nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

'Bua jaan' Saba shared these photos of the boys from the recent family trip to Jaisalmer. 

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons are fans' favourite.

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Saba shared this photo of Jeh and captioned it, "Solo rider!" 

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

On Taimur's birthday too, Saba shared some photos of the 'little Maestro'.

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

'You're warm kind n full of talent. Keep shining... you're going to be a good man someday....," wrote Saif's sister Saba.

