Photo: Lalit Modi/Instagram

Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi are the new lovebirds in town

Actor Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi have made their relationship official.

The duo was on a vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.

Sharing photos from the trip, the  IPL founder Lalit Modi revealed their relationship to all.

He wrote:  "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon".

After the announcement, the businessman also changed his Instagram bio and wrote: "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47"

The announcement comes days after the former Miss Universe shared photos of her from her beachy holiday. 