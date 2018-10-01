Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi are the new lovebirds in town
Actor Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi have made their relationship official.
The duo was on a vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.
Sharing photos from the trip, the IPL founder Lalit Modi revealed their relationship to all.
He wrote: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon".
After the announcement, the businessman also changed his Instagram bio and wrote:"finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47"
The announcement comes days after the former Miss Universe shared photos of her from her beachy holiday.