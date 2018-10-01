Sunny Leone is stuck on an island, and loving it
Persimmon
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are vacationing in the Maldives.
(Photo: Daniel Weber/Instagram)
"On an island stuck with this one!! Not so bad!! Lol @dirrty99," wrote Sunny.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sunny Leone shared several photos.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sunny shared a reel of her clicks by the sea and wrote, "Which is your fav shot! I’ll post my fav later!"
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
"Why use stairs when you have a slide!! #maldives 😍," wrote Sunny.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
"Out at sea in this cute suit!" wrote Sunny.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sunny was recently seen in the web series Anamika.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)