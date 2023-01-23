Suhana Khan turns heads at a launch party in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan had a busy weekend.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
She recently attended a launch party at Dubai's Atlantis The Royal.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana all smiles as she got ready for the event.
(Photo: jessietablamakeup/Instagram)
The photos from Suhana's outing have gone viral.
(Photo: jessietablamakeup/Instagram)
While the star-kid herself shared some photos, her make-up artist too posted her pictures.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana Khan looked chic in the little pink dress.
(Photo: jessietablamakeup/Instagram)
At the event, Suhana posed with her mom Gauri Khan and BFF Shanaya Kapoor.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
