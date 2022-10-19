Suhana Khan showers love on Shanaya Kapoor's Dubai photoshoot

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared photos from her recent photoshoot.

(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

The pictures have Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa in the background. 

Shanaya looked stunning in her LBD.

"Spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles 🍜😌😋," she wrote.

The pictures got the attention of her fans and friends.

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan both found the photos 'Wowowwwww😍'. 

Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's production Bedhadak. 

