Suhana Khan looks ethereal in new photos

Heart
Heart

Gauri Khan shared new photos of daughter Suhana Khan.

(Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

More photos of Suhana Khan were shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram.

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Gauri reacted to Manish Malhotra's post and wrote 'Pure ❤️," in the comments section. 

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

On Saturday, Suhana Khan had a girls' night-out with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

There is speculation  that Suhana will make her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's new film. 

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Manish had recently shared Suhana's photos where she was dressed in a red saree.

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Suhana looked flawless. 

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)