Suhana Khan-Gauri Khan glam it up, fans ask 'are they really daughter-mom?'

Suhana Khan, her mother Gauri Khan, and also actor Disha Patani, along with a few others, attended an event in Dubai some time back.

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

The glamorous pictures from the gathering are taking a round on the internet.

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

The stunning mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. Fans said they look like sisters.

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

Not only Gauri, Suhana, and Disha but others like Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar too attended a launch event in Dubai.

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

The inside photos came as a '#latergram' post by entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia. 

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

Tanaaz Bhatia with Farah Khan.

(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)

Farah had earlier shared this photo with Gauri Khan and wrote, "What a night!! #atlantistheroyal opening #dubai."

 (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

