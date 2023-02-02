Suhana Khan-Gauri Khan glam it up, fans ask 'are they really daughter-mom?'
Suhana Khan, her mother Gauri Khan, and also actor Disha Patani, along with a few others, attended an event in Dubai some time back.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
The glamorous pictures from the gathering are taking a round on the internet.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
The stunning mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. Fans said they look like sisters.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
Not only Gauri, Suhana, and Disha but others like Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar too attended a launch event in Dubai.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
The inside photos came as a '#latergram' post by entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
Tanaaz Bhatia with Farah Khan.
(Photo: Tanaaz Bhatia/Instagram)
Farah
had
earlier shared this photo with Gauri Khan and wrote, "What a night!! #atlantistheroyal opening #dubai."
(Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)
