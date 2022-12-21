Suhana Khan brings Christmas cheer to The Archies' wrap party 

Last night was party time for Suhana Khan. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

SRK's princess joined the cast of her debut film, The Archies, for a wrap party.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan looked stunning in the red strap dress.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zoya Akhtar, the director and producer of the upcoming Netflix film, hosted the bash for the cast and crew. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja too posed for a picture.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Tara Sharma and Delnaaz Irani are also a part of the film.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Archies wrapped production last week.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

