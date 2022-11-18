Step inside  Saif Ali Khan's  royal Pataudi Palace

(Photo: Express Archives)
Actor Saif Ali Khan recently took us inside his royal palace in an ad for the clothing brand House of Pataudi. Here are some old photos of the Pataudi Palace.
Time and again Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and also his sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi share photos from the Pataudi Palace.
The Pataudi Palace is dotted with monochrome photo of the family.
Saif posing with portraits of his dad, the late Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Saif Ali Khan had previously shared how he had to earn the palace back as it was leased to the Neemrana Hotels after his father's death.
The palace is located in Pataudi, Haryana. Saif has once clarified, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, that he did not buy the property again but had to clear the lease so the family could wholly own it again.