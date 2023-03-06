Step inside
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' stylish weekend
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently attended the Paris Fashion Week.
(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra shared some photos from Paris Fashion Week.
(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick took the front row of Valentino’s Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-24 show.
(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Sharing her look, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie."
(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)
While Priyanka Chopra stunned in a bubblegum pink attire, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black suit.
(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Nick Jonas shared this photo on Sunday
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
