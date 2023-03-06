Step inside  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' stylish weekend

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently attended the Paris Fashion Week.

(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared some photos from Paris Fashion Week.

(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick took the front row of Valentino’s Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-24 show.

(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Sharing her look, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie."

(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)

While Priyanka Chopra stunned in a bubblegum pink attire, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black suit.

(Photo: Piyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nick Jonas shared this photo on Sunday

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

