Step inside Modern Love Mumbai's special screening
Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch the anthology Modern Love Mumbai.
The Mumbai chapter of the beloved US original anthology series features six stories, exploring different shades of love and relationships.
The series has brought together six filmmakers—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana.
The event was attended by celebrities like Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Ritwik Bhowmik and others.
Raat Rani, directed by Shonali Bose, stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar
Ranveer Brar features in Hansal Mehta's short Baai along with Pratik Gandhi in Modern Love Mumbai.
Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Nupur Asthana's film Cutting Chai.
Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Mumbai Dragon, stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah.
Alankrita has directed My Beautiful Wrinkles, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi.
Dhruv's I Love Thane features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh.
Modern Love Mumbai is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.
