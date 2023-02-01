SRK's Pathaan has broken 100 records, we bring you the 10 most important ones

Pathaan is the highest day 1 opener for any Hindi film ever with Rs 57 crore.
Pathaan has the highest opening day collections for a non-holiday release with Rs 68 crore on January 26.
Pathaan clocked highest single-day collections for any Indian film so far on Republic Day.
Pathaan is the highest Hindi grosser worldwide with over Rs 600 crore in one week.
Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's highest grosser ever.
Pathaan is fastest Hindi movie to earn Rs 100 crore within 2 days of release.
Pathaan is fastest Hindi movie to enter Rs 200-250 crore club.
It's fastest Hindi movie to enter Rs 300 crore club in 7 days.
SRK’s first film to hit Rs 300 crore.
Highest extended weekend collections (5 days) for any Indian film as it earned Rs 280.50 crore.