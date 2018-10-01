SRK's 'protective son' Aryan Khan wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night with sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

But a fan left Shah Rukh quite angry after he grabbed his arm at the airport, without permission.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a video, SRK can be seen snapping the fan's arm away and moving a step back looking quite angry.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan, who was walking behind SRK, instantly stepped in and calmed his dad. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This gesture of Aryan is getting love from fans.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Some called him 'so protective of his dad' while another wrote, "Aryan is brought up well." 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

SRK recently wrapped a schedule of his upcoming film, Dunki. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

