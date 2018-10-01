SRK's 'protective son' Aryan Khan wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night with sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
But a fan left Shah Rukh quite angry after he grabbed his arm at the airport, without permission.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
In a video, SRK can be seen snapping the fan's arm away and moving a step back looking quite angry.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aryan, who was walking behind SRK, instantly stepped in and calmed his dad.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
This gesture of Aryan is getting love from fans.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Some called him 'so protective of his dad' while another wrote, "Aryan is brought up well."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
SRK recently wrapped a schedule of his upcoming film, Dunki.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
