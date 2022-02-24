Sridevi remembered by family, friends
On Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter Khushi Kapoor shared her childhood pic with the late actor.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor shared this click and wrote, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you."
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Famous Bollywood mehndi artist Veena Nagda too shared some unseen photos of the late actor.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
In an earlier photo, she wrote, "I have always applied mehendi to her on every karwa chauth."
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
Sridevi passed away after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
She was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
This old photo of Sridevi seems to be from Maheep Kapoor's wedding.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)
Here's another old photo of the ace actor.
(Photo: Veena Nagda/Instagram)