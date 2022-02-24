Sridevi remembered by family, friends

On Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter Khushi Kapoor shared her childhood pic with the late actor. 

Janhvi Kapoor shared this click and wrote, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you." 

Famous Bollywood mehndi artist Veena Nagda too shared some unseen photos of the late actor.

In an earlier photo, she wrote, "I have always applied mehendi to her on every karwa chauth."

Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai.

Sridevi passed away after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub.

She was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

This old photo of Sridevi seems to be from Maheep Kapoor's wedding.

Here's another old photo of the ace actor.

