Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Arjun is all hearts

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish cousin Arjun Kapoor on his birthday.

"Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood," she wrote.

Adding, "Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

Sonam shared an adorable childhood photo with Arjun.

While the next one also featured husband Anand Ahuja.

In another photo, Arjun is seen flanked by Sonam and Rhea.

While Arjun is holidaying in Paris with girlfriend Malaika, Sonam Kapoor is in London awaiting the birth of her first child.

