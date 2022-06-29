Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Arjun is all hearts
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish cousin Arjun Kapoor on his birthday.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
"Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood," she wrote.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Adding, "Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Sonam shared an adorable childhood photo with Arjun.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
While the next one also featured husband Anand Ahuja.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
In another photo, Arjun is seen flanked by Sonam and Rhea.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
While Arjun is holidaying in Paris with girlfriend Malaika, Sonam Kapoor is in London awaiting the birth of her first child.
Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram