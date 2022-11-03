Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Austria diary

(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor penned an emotional note for her husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu on August 20 this year.
Sonam shared photos from their morning walk together in Altausee, Austria, and in the first photo, she gives Anand a kiss.
Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get."
"Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you,” she added.
She added the new hashtag #Vayusparents. Anand Ahuja commented on the post with, “So sweet my (bunny emoji), and nice new emoji. My forever girlfriend."