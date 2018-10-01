Sonakshi Sinha introduces us to her best friends.

On 'World's Best Friend Day', Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to introduce her besties to her fans.

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal also featured on her best friend album.

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi is one of Sonakshi's BFFs.

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi also shared a cute photo with Huma's brother Saqib Saleem.

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi wrote on Instagram, "Its #NationalBestFriendDay!"

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Adding, "Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)"

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The actor was last seen in Dabanng 3.

Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram