Somy Ali
calls
Salman Khan
a 'woman beater': He gave me 'cigarette burns'
Former actor Somy Ali has claimed that she was harassed by Salman Khan when they were dating.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
She revealed how she had deleted an earlier post against Salman because she had used a 'profanity' in it.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
Somy accepted that she has called Salman a 'woman beater', and claimed that he gave her 'cigarette burns, physical abuse and indulged in sodomy'.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
"That is all true. He was the epitome of a narcissistic personality and highly unpredictable not to mention a sadist who enjoyed watching me in pain," shared Somy Ali
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
Answering the most asked question about what happened between her and Salman when they were dating, she wrote that they were the 'worst years' of her life.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
"In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small," she wrote.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
She added that she has no qualms in admitting that given his treatment to her, she chose to have affairs that can be defined as 'a search for someone who would care for me and love me'.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
"He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop," Somy wrote.
(Photo: Somy Ali/Instagram)
