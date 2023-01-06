Soha, Inaaya, Sharmila remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
It was Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi's dad and Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birthday anniversary on January 5.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
On the occasion, not only Saba remembered him with his photos, Soha celebrated the day with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and mom Sharmila Tagore.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
The photos are from the Pataudi palace.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha shared the photos and wrote, "The people you love never die ❤️♾️ 5.1.41."
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha, Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore shared the moment together.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha often shares photos from the Pataudi palace.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
