Soha and Kunal Kemmu enjoy London summer
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently came back from a vacation.
"Fountain wish came true 💜 photo courtesy @sabapataudi !!," wrote Soha.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha shared a click with her daughter and wrote, "Picnic in the park 🌳 ☀️ #london #summer."
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan was also along on this vacay.
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Somewhere over the rainbow, this happened 🌈 #peppapigworld #london," shared Soha with this family picture.
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha and family seem to have had a good vacation.
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
