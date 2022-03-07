Soha Ali Khan's stunning new shoot
Soha Ali Khan shared a series of photos.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
The actor captioned the posts, "Go Goa Gone ♥️."
Soha looked gorgeous in a black gown.
Soha posed with the sunset in the background.
Gul Panag posted in the post's comment section, "How so stunning?"
Soha and her family were in news on Sunday as her husband Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to pen a post about a reckless driver.
Kunal shared ‘traumatic’ experience as the driver ‘jeopardised the safety’ of his family.
