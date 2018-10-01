Soha Ali Khan and family enjoying London's Summer

Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu seem to be on a never-ending vacation.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

The family is in London and is joined by Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan on this vacation.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

The stars have been posting some fun photos from this family time.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

"The ‘bear’ necessities of life ❤️ #summer #summer2022," wrote Soha.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

The 'tourists ❤️' posed for a click together.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

"Why can’t you hide when you are wearing polka dots? Because you will always be SPOTTED 🤪🎈picture courtesy Inaaya Kemmu ❤️ #summer," posted Soha.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saba's post caption read, "Sisters...,,,,💞Bonding time....!"

(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

"Salutations!!Expression madness!! Having Fun!," wrote Saba.

(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)