Soha Ali Khan and family enjoying London's Summer
Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu seem to be on a never-ending vacation.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
The family is in London and is joined by Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan on this vacation.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
The stars have been posting some fun photos from this family time.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
"The ‘bear’ necessities of life ❤️ #summer #summer2022," wrote Soha.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
The 'tourists ❤️' posed for a click together.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Why can’t you hide when you are wearing polka dots? Because you will always be SPOTTED 🤪🎈picture courtesy Inaaya Kemmu ❤️ #summer," posted Soha.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba's post caption read, "Sisters...,,,,💞Bonding time....!"
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Salutations!!Expression madness!! Having Fun!," wrote Saba.
White Scribbled Underline
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)