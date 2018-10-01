So many reunions at Karan Johar's party

Karan Johar's birthday bash on May 25 had Bollywood's who's who in attendance and we are still getting inside photos.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Preity Zinta shared inside pics and wrote, "Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you 😍🙏You are the bestest host ever ❤️."
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Preity Zinta treated us to a selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Kareena and Rani Mukerji.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
In another click, the 90s hit actors Preity, Aishwarya and Rani were seen with Madhuri Dixit.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Ananya Panday posed with her friends, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor and a few others.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra shared clicks with birthday boy Karan and Farah Khan.
(Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Parineeti with Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Varan Dhawan.
(Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this click with her girls Amrita and Malaika Arora but certainly missed sister Karisma Kapoor. "This is Us ❤️Where is Lolo?♥️⭐️," she wrote.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena also posed with hubby Saif Ali Khan. "A night to remember…♥️Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word…♥️," read the caption.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Last but not the least, here's another click of the birthday boy KJo. "Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!," wrote Karan.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)