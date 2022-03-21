Sneak peek at Priyanka Chopra's recent shoot
Priyanka Chopra has returned to work after taking a break as she welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
She shot for the campaign in Rome.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
Priyanka looked gorgeous in a black dress.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together earlier this year.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
The actor shot for a Bvlgari campaign.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
Priyanka has a host of interesting projects in her kitty.
(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)
Sharing the photo, the actor’s colleague James G Boutler earlier wrote, "Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people :)."
(Photo: James G Boulter/Instagram)