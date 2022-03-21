Sneak peek at Priyanka Chopra's recent shoot

Priyanka Chopra has returned to work after taking a break as she welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas. 

(Photo: JC Babin/Instagram)

She shot for the campaign in Rome. 

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a black dress.

Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together earlier this year. 

The actor shot for a Bvlgari campaign. 

Priyanka has a host of interesting projects in her kitty. 

Sharing the photo, the actor’s colleague James G Boutler earlier wrote, "Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people :)." 

(Photo: James G Boulter/Instagram)