Sidharth Malhotra turns Kiara Advani's cheerleader
The lovebirds of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been hitting the headlines for a while now.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
There are reports that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in December this year.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
While the couple has never talked about their relationship in public, they never shy away from cheering for each other's work on social media.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Recently, after Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara-starrer Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer landed, Sidharth took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
"Exciting cast and the intriguing plot looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys, " wrote the actor.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Sidharth and Kiara's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since they almost confirmed it on Koffee with Karan 7.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Reports have it that the couple has been scouting wedding locations for a month.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the ideal time to have main meals?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More