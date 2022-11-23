Sidharth Malhotra turns Kiara Advani's cheerleader

The lovebirds of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been hitting the headlines for a while now.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

There are reports that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in December this year.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

While the couple has never talked about their relationship in public, they never shy away from cheering for each other's work on social media.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Recently, after Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara-starrer Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer landed, Sidharth took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

"Exciting cast and the intriguing plot looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys, " wrote the actor. 

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since they almost confirmed it on Koffee with Karan 7.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Reports have it that the couple has been scouting wedding locations for a month.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

