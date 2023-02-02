Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to be a 3-day treat, deets here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big fat Punjabi wedding date has been confirmed.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Sidharth-Kiara wedding will be a three-day affair, starting from February 4 to February 6, at the Suryagarh hotel, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Sid-Kiara will host their close friends and family.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Guests will also be treated to a desert safari and food stalls with traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Wonderful Rajasthani folk performance by the Manganiyar artists to the luxury spa experience awaits their guests.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
The couple will be wearing Manish Malhotra for their wedding.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
Sid-Kiara are expected to host two receptions, in Delhi and Mumbai.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)