Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to be a 3-day treat, deets here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big fat Punjabi wedding date has been confirmed.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sidharth-Kiara wedding will be a three-day affair, starting from February 4 to February 6, at the Suryagarh hotel, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sid-Kiara will host their close friends and family.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Guests will also be treated to a desert safari and food stalls with traditional Rajasthani cuisine.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Wonderful Rajasthani folk performance by the Manganiyar artists to the luxury spa experience awaits their guests.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

The couple will be wearing Manish Malhotra for their wedding.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sid-Kiara are expected to host two receptions, in Delhi and Mumbai.

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

