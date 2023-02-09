Sidharth-Kiara, Alia-Ranbir, Sara-Kartik: 7 times Karan Johar played 'Sima Taparia of Bollywood'

Last year in November, Karan Johar, in a chat with Twinkle Khanna, was addressed as 'Sima Taparia of Bollywood'. Karan has played cupid for several celebrity couples, and here's a list of the same.
Agreeing with Twinkle, Karan recalled how he introduced filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur to Vidya Balan and said, "It’s (matchmaking is) like one of the agendas in my life".
Karan Johar is also said to be the link between the newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani.
Alia Bhatt found love with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra and she was encouraged by KJo.
Well, it was Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, where Katrina casually said that she would love to work with Vicky Kaushal. The two eventually got married.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's alleged love story to can be credited to Karan's show.
Neha Dhupia's wedding with Angad Bedi took all their fans by surprise but it was Karan Johar who first came to know about their plans and played cupid between them.
Karan Johar is also said to have played matchmaker between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Karan had earlier said on his celebrity chat show that he wanted Aishwarya and Abhishek to be together.