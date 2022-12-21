Shubhra Gupta lists best films of 2022

The dystopian world Shanker Raman creates here is reminiscent of his Gurgaon.
Theme-wise, amongst the bravest this year.
Alia Bhatt owns every beat of her role.
Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah form a great pair as they tackle misogyny.
Prakash Jha in and as Matto, the man with an intimate relationship with his old rusted-but-trusty cycle.
A Chandigarh-based family dealing with the death of a beloved member takes refuge in patches of clunky humour.
The premise is a stretch, but Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, under the baton of first time director Anubhuti Kashyap, get in some nice strokes.
A scenic corner of the picturesque North east, colourful myths, speedy werewolves.
Anirudh Iyer directs this sharp two-hander starring a self-aware Ayushmann Khurrana and having-a-blast Jaideep Ahlawat, while cocking a snook at Bollywood trolls.