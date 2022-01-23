Tilted Brush Stroke

Shraddha Kapoor officiates the wedding of her make-up artist

Shraddha Kapoor recently became an officiator and bridesmaid at her makeup artist Shraddha Naik's wedding.

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

The official photos from the wedding are here.

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

The two are also good friends who share the same name. 

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

"Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding ♥️ We’ve come a long way!" posted the happy bride.

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

The bride added, "Thank You for officiating our wedding 💫 It meant the world to me & Richie!" 

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

"My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid," wrote Shraddha Kapoor.

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

The actor also wrote, "12 years and counting my Shraddu ✨ I love you more than words will ever be able to express 💜."

(Photo: The Wedding Story/Instagram)