Shraddha Kapoor officiates the wedding of her make-up artist
Shraddha Kapoor recently became an officiator and bridesmaid at her makeup artist Shraddha Naik's wedding.
The official photos from the wedding are here.
The two are also good friends who share the same name.
"Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding ♥️ We’ve come a long way!" posted the happy bride.
The bride added, "Thank You for officiating our wedding 💫 It meant the world to me & Richie!"
"My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid," wrote Shraddha Kapoor.
The actor also wrote, "12 years and counting my Shraddu ✨ I love you more than words will ever be able to express 💜."
