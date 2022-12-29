Shilpa Shetty's family vacation is all about keeping your inner child alive

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra are on a family vacation. Sharing a reel, Shilpa wrote, "The best kind of Christmas is celebrating and spending this precious time with family at home and this year is special as it’s a first for Samisha. All I wish is to keep the child within us alive… always."

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shamita Shetty shared photos with sister Shilpa Shetty and wrote, "Sisters … means you always have back up ❤️🧚‍♀️🧿."

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Reacting to the post, Shilpa wrote, "Mine ♥️♥️🧿🧿🤗🤗 @shamitashetty_official." 

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa shared a reel as her kids enjoyed in the snow.

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shamita posed with her 'lil munchkin' nephew, Viaan Raj Kundra.

(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shamita had also shared a reel earlier as the family celebrated a Merry Christmas.

