Shehzada Kartik Aaryan takes blesssing at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan starerr Shehzada, a remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is out in theatres now.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan stepped out to get blessings at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, the actor looked dapper.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film and Kartik Aaryan’s performance is getting mixed reviews.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shehzada, a comedy drama, directed by Rohit Dhawan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shehzada marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.
