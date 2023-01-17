Shehnaaz Gill's dreamy new photos
Shehnaaz Gill shared new stunning photos on social media on Tuesday.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
The pictures have been clicked by dabboo ratnani.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
In the photos, Shehnaaz looks dreamy in a white sweater.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
The actor seems to have a lot of fun while being clicked.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
Shehnaaz's new post with Guru Randhawa has also led to rumours of them dating.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
The two recently shot for a music video together.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram
Shehnaaz is now looking forward to her bollywood debut with kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan.
Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram