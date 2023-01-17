Shehnaaz Gill's dreamy new photos

Shehnaaz Gill shared new stunning photos on social media on Tuesday.

Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram

The pictures have been clicked by dabboo ratnani.

In the photos, Shehnaaz looks dreamy in a white sweater.

The actor seems to have a lot of fun while being clicked.

Shehnaaz's new post with Guru Randhawa has also led to rumours of them dating.

The two recently shot for a music video together.

Shehnaaz is now looking forward to her bollywood debut with kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan.

