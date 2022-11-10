Shehnaaz Gill  gets another first  to her name

It was a busy Wednesday for everyone's favourite Shehnaaz Gill. 

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The actor was first seen sharing a frame with the ace actor Rajkummar Rao. 

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill".

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

She added, "I am on the moon literally!Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)."

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill was seen attending the film Uunchai's screening with many biggies of the B-town.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill is a favourite on social media.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz shared the look from the event with butterfly emojis on her Instagram.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

