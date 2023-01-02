Sheezan Khan's sisters responds to Tunisha's mom claims

Sheezan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Vasai court on the charges of abetment to the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma.
Sheezan Khan's family and his lawyer hosted a press conference on January 2 to clarify a few points in public.
Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and lawyer Shailendra Mishra accused Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, of trying to control the actor's life and claimed relations between the two were strained.
Sheezan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq also addressed claims by Vanita that her daughter was being forced to wear hijab.
They shared the said photo and clarified that it was from the set of the show Ali Baba and was part of the shoot.
"We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," Shafaq Naaz said. Falaq Naaz said they could never see Tunisha in pain as she was “like their family member”.
Sheezan Khan's lawyer alleged that Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma had control over her daughter's life, along with her uncle, Sanjeev Kaushal.
