Shatrughan Sinha says he dumped his wife Poonam Sinha 'in a way' when he started getting female attention
Shatrughan Sinha said, on The Invincibles, that he met his wife Poonam in a train, years before he became an actor. As he studied acting and became a star, the two stayed in touch.
Shatrughan revealed that for three years before they got married, the couple had stopped talking. It was Shatrughan's decision to end their connection as he told Poonam, "You’re too good for me, I can’t be with you".
Shatrughan accepts that he was a victim of stardom and got carried away and completely cut 'Maine talaaq de diya, in a way'.
The actor eventually got to know that Poonam continued to inquire about his well being and would ask his staff to take care of him. The couple got married in 1980.
In an old interview with WildFilmsIndia's YouTube channel, Shatrughan had once said, "When women now express interest in me, I only think of this line — ‘water water everywhere, not a drop to drink."
Shatrughan and Poonam have three children - sons Luv and Kush Sinha, and daughter Sonakshi Sinha.