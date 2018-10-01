Shanaya Kapoor  in 'shades of blue'

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared several photos from her latest shoot. 

 (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, "There is a shade of blue for every girl."

Shanaya Kapoor-starrer is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, and also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. 

There were speculations that Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak might have been shelved or delayed.

Sanjay Kapoor shared that the film is on track and Shanaya will be shooting for the film by end of this year or early next year.

Suhana Khan tagged these photos as 'stunning'. 

Suhana recently turned into a photographer for Shanaya. "thanks for the clicks suu," wrote the star kid with these pictures. 

