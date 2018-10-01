Shanaya Kapoor  in 'shades of blue'

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared several photos from her latest shoot.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, "There is a shade of blue for every girl."
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor-starrer is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, and also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
There were speculations that Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak might have been shelved or delayed.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Sanjay Kapoor shared that the film is on track and Shanaya will be shooting for the film by end of this year or early next year.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Suhana Khan tagged these photos as 'stunning'.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Suhana recently turned into a photographer for Shanaya. "thanks for the clicks suu," wrote the star kid with these pictures.
(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)