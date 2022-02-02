Shamita Shetty celebrates birthday with Shilpa, Raj Kundra

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty turns 43 on Wednesday.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Shettys came together for a birthday celebration and Raj Kundra joined them too.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sister Shilpa and Shamita posed for a click.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kundra has been away from public eye after his arrest and bail in a pornography apps case.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa made a stylish outing. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty cut her birthday cake.

(Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram)

Jay Bhanushali also attended the celebration.

(Photo: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram)

Shamita Shetty went for a dinner date with Raqesh Bapat earlier.

(Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)

Rajiv Adatia also wished Shamita.

(Photo: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)

Pratik Sehajpal shared a click with Shamita from their Bigg Boss stay and wrote, "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official ❤️🤗."

(Photo: Nishant Bhat/Instagram)

Nishant Bhat wrote, "Happy Birthday Shamzi 🥳 Wish you all the love & choicest blessings❤️ Miss you as much as I miss our almond butter jaggery snack times 🤤😍."