Shamita Shetty celebrates birthday with Shilpa, Raj Kundra
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shamita Shetty turns 43 on Wednesday.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Shettys came together for a birthday celebration and Raj Kundra joined them too.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sister Shilpa and Shamita posed for a click.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Raj Kundra has been away from public eye after his arrest and bail in a pornography apps case.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa made a stylish outing.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shamita Shetty cut her birthday cake.
(Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram)
Jay Bhanushali also attended the celebration.
(Photo: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram)
Shamita Shetty went for a dinner date with Raqesh Bapat earlier.
(Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia also wished Shamita.
(Photo: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)
Pratik Sehajpal shared a click with Shamita from their Bigg Boss stay and wrote, "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official ❤️🤗."
(Photo: Nishant Bhat/Instagram)
Nishant Bhat wrote, "Happy Birthday Shamzi 🥳 Wish you all the love & choicest blessings❤️ Miss you as much as I miss our almond butter jaggery snack times 🤤😍."