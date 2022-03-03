Shahid-Mira takes us inside Sanah Kapur-Mayank Pahwa's wedding
Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday, March 2.
(Photo: Sanah Kapur/Instagram)
The happy bride Sanah shared the first pictures from her wedding on Instagram and used a heart emoji as a caption for the post.
(Photo: Sanah Kapur/Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also shared pictures from Sanah Kapur's dreamy wedding.
(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)
"How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter," wrote Shahid.
(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing photos from the wedding, Mira wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic ✨."
(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)
"Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank 💕 wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day," added Mira.
Mira also shared her look from the wedding.
Mira also shared her look from the wedding.
(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)
Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah’s sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah shared a few photos on Instagram.
(Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram)