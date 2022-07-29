Shahid Kapoor-Mira celebrates 7th anniversary

It is Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's seventh wedding anniversary today.
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
Mira shared this click wishing Shahid: and the caption read, The love of my life. Happy 7 baby ❤️."
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
"I love you beyond the itch and back 💋 @shahidkapoor," added Mira.
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
Shahid posted, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .. 🎂😚🤪."
(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Shahid and Mira are enjoying a family vacation.
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
Shahid recently shared this family photo and wrote, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my 💗’s."
(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira have two kids, Misha and Zain
(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan is having a 'dam good time' in Europe