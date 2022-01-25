(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor is Mira Rajput's 'man crush everyday'
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are a 'made for each other' sort of a couple.
On Tuesday, Mira shared a glimpse of her life via Instagram stories, which looks nothing less than perfect.
She shared a selfie of herself with Shahid from their new house.
Mira showcased daughter Misha Kapoor's photography skills.
Mira and Shahid's son Zain is also a born photographer, here's proof.
She informed that long walks are like therapy for her.
She wrote she like working out during her vacations.
Here's a picture of Mira failing at taking 'aesthetic pictures.'
She shared this photo of hers, taken a month after son Zain was born.
Here's proof that Mira is not a birthday person.
And lastly, a stunning photo of Mira clicked by Ishaan Khatter.