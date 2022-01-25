https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Shahid Kapoor is Mira Rajput’s ‘man crush everyday’ | The Indian Express

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor is Mira Rajput's 'man crush everyday'

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are a 'made for each other' sort of a couple.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Mira shared a glimpse of her life via Instagram stories, which looks nothing less than perfect.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

She shared a selfie of herself with Shahid from their new house.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira showcased daughter Misha Kapoor's photography skills.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira and Shahid's son Zain is also a born photographer, here's proof.  

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

She informed that long walks are like therapy for her.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

She wrote she like working out during her vacations.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Here's a picture of Mira failing at taking 'aesthetic pictures.'

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

She shared this photo of hers, taken a month after son Zain was born.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Here's proof that Mira is not a birthday person.

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

And lastly, a stunning photo of Mira clicked by Ishaan Khatter.