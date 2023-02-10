Shahid Kapoor is family man at Farzi screening, attends with wife Mira, parents and brother Ishaan

The who's who of Bollywood attended the special screening of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashi Khanna's web series Farzi. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor posed with his wife Mira Kapoor.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak graced the screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neelima Azeem at the screening of Farzi.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khattar too made it to  Shahid's film screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor-musician and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad are all smiles.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacky Bhagnani made an entry with girlfriend-actor Rakul Preet Singh.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj posed with Aanand L Rai at the Farzi screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi, Vaani Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Sharvari Wagh, Sharad Kelkar, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal among others were also clicked at the screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

