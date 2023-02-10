Shahid Kapoor is family man at Farzi screening, attends with wife Mira, parents and brother Ishaan

The who's who of Bollywood attended the special screening of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashi Khanna's web series Farzi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor posed with his wife Mira Kapoor.
Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak graced the screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi.
Neelima Azeem at the screening of Farzi.
Ishaan Khattar too made it to Shahid's film screening.
Actor-musician and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad are all smiles.
Jacky Bhagnani made an entry with girlfriend-actor Rakul Preet Singh.
Vishal Bhardwaj posed with Aanand L Rai at the Farzi screening.
Pankaj Tripathi, Vaani Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Sharvari Wagh, Sharad Kelkar, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal among others were also clicked at the screening.
